Wesley Eugene “Gene” Allen, 91, passed away at 2:34pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born on January 1, 1930, in Hartford, the son of the late John W. and Lela M. (Baker) Allen. He married the former Barbara J. Frazier in 1955 in East Alton and she survives. Other survivors include a daughter and son in law: Mary Beth and Jeff Beam, two sons and daughters in law: Mike and Lonna Allen, Chris and Chris Allen, five grandchildren: Courtney Miller, Alyssa Allen, Kyle Allen, Eli Beam, Jenae Beam, three great grandchildren: Winston Miller, Edmond Miller, Damien Allen, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Gene was employed at Shell Oil Company for over thirty years prior to his retirement in 1987. He was a lifetime member of the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ. He was a member of the Naval Reserves. Gene enjoyed spending time with his family, playing games with his grandchildren, spending time at the farm, watching westerns, and gospel music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Janet McCart and a brother: Howard Allen.
In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 9:30am until time of funeral services at 11am on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ. Brian Magnuson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
Memorials are suggested to the Vaughn Hill Church of Christ.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.