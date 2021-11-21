It’s something that hasn’t been available during the COVID-19 pandemic… until now. Tours have resumed to the top of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in East Alton. It’s a source of excitement for folks at the National Great Rivers Museum, as they had only been offering “modified” tours for about 20 months.
Museum director Allison Rhanor tells The Big Z the museum is open “nine to five” every day of the week… but will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Melvin Price Locks and Dam is the last structure of its kind on the Mississippi river, as the locks and dam system ends after the Chain of Rocks canal. It is also the *newest* of its kind on the river.