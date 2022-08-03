A line of thunderstorms that rolled through the Riverbend just before 4pm is apparently the cause of numerous power outages in the area. Ameren Illinois’ outage map shows about 6,300 customers without power in pockets around the Riverbend.
Some tree damage has also been reported in the area. First responders remind if you see a tree or power line down to avoid it and call authorities to deal with it. And if you encounter flash flooding, turn around.
More storms are expected throughout the evening and into the overnight hours. Please remain weather aware.