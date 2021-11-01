The boys and girls cross country state final meet will be held this weekend in Peoria. Some area runners have advanced through the regionals and sectionals the last two Saturdays to make it to state including:
Roxana Shells junior Riley Doyle (pictured here) has qualified for the Class 1A state finals.
Civic Memorial Eagles juniors - Hannah Meiser & Jackson Collman - will run in the Class 2A meet.
-0-
Other area runners to qualify for state this weekend in Peoria include:
- Jerseyville's Cole Martinez (2A)
- Father McGivney girls team (1A)
- Highland boys/girls teams (2A)
- Triad, Mascoutah, Waterloo girls teams (2A)
- Edwardsville and O'Fallon boys/girls teams (3A)
-0-