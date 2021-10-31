Cross Country Sectionals:
1A XC @ Trenton (Wesclin)
Boys:
1. Benton
2. Pinckneyville
3. Steelville
4. Freeburg
5. Litchfield
6. Breese Mater Dei
7. Belleville Althoff
8. Nashville
9. Trenton Wesclin
10. DuQuoin
Father McGivney placed 14th
Girls:
1. DuQuoin
2. Pinckneyville
3. Father McGivney
4. Breese Mater Dei
5. Freeburg
6. Christ Our Rock Lutheran
7. McLeansboro
8. Murphysboro
9. Roxana
10. Carterville
Kaitlyn Hatley from Father McGivney places 3rd overall with a time of 19:23.05
2A Sectional @ Decatur:
Boys
1.) Mahomet, 2. Springfield, 3. Marion, 4. Urbana, 5. Mt. Zion
Civic Memorial placed 11th.
Girls:
1. Chatham Glenwood, 2. Mascoutah, 3. Mt. Zion, 4. Waterloo, 5. Mahomet
Civic Memorial placed 13th overall.
Hannah Meiser from CM placed 4th, ran 19:24.36
3A Sectional @ Quincy:
Boys
1. Plainfield South, 2. Plainfield North, 3. Minooka, 4. Edwardsville, 5. Plainfield Central, 6. O’Fallon
Ryan Watts from Edwardsville ran 3rd with a time 15:34.1
Girls:
1. Minooka, 2. Yorkville, 3. Edwardsville, 4. Lockport, 5. Plainfield North, 6. O’Fallon