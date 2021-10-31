xc sectional

Cross Country Sectionals:

1A XC @ Trenton (Wesclin)

Boys:

1. Benton

2. Pinckneyville

3. Steelville

4. Freeburg

5. Litchfield

6. Breese Mater Dei

7. Belleville Althoff

8. Nashville

9. Trenton Wesclin

10. DuQuoin

Father McGivney placed 14th

Girls:

1. DuQuoin

2. Pinckneyville

3. Father McGivney

4. Breese Mater Dei

5. Freeburg

6. Christ Our Rock Lutheran

7. McLeansboro

8. Murphysboro

9. Roxana

10. Carterville

Kaitlyn Hatley from Father McGivney places 3rd overall with a time of 19:23.05

 

 

2A Sectional @ Decatur:

Boys

1.) Mahomet, 2. Springfield, 3. Marion, 4. Urbana, 5. Mt. Zion

Civic Memorial placed 11th.

Girls:

1. Chatham Glenwood, 2. Mascoutah, 3. Mt. Zion, 4. Waterloo, 5. Mahomet

Civic Memorial placed 13th overall.

Hannah Meiser from CM placed 4th, ran 19:24.36

3A Sectional @ Quincy:

Boys

1. Plainfield South, 2. Plainfield North, 3. Minooka, 4. Edwardsville, 5. Plainfield Central, 6. O’Fallon

Ryan Watts from Edwardsville ran 3rd with a time 15:34.1

Girls:

1. Minooka, 2. Yorkville, 3. Edwardsville, 4. Lockport, 5. Plainfield North, 6. O’Fallon