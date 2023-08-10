soccer4.jpg

Women's World Cup Soccer

-0-

The 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament moves into the quarterfinal round this week.  The final 8 teams in the tourney will face off over the next 3 days. 

Quarterfinals >>

(THU)

Spain 2, Netherlands 1

_

(FRI)

Sweden 2, Japan 1

_

SAT - 2 am

Australia vs. France

_

SAT - 5:30 am

England vs. Colombia

-0-

World Cup notes:

* Sweden eliminated the United State in the Round of 16

* Semifinals - next TUE (8/15) & WED (8/16)

* 3rd place - SAT (8/19)

* Final - SUN (8/20), 5 am

