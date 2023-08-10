Women's World Cup Soccer
The 2023 Women's World Cup soccer tournament moves into the quarterfinal round this week. The final 8 teams in the tourney will face off over the next 3 days.
Quarterfinals >>
(THU)
Spain 2, Netherlands 1
(FRI)
Sweden 2, Japan 1
SAT - 2 am
Australia vs. France
SAT - 5:30 am
England vs. Colombia
World Cup notes:
* Sweden eliminated the United State in the Round of 16
* Semifinals - next TUE (8/15) & WED (8/16)
* 3rd place - SAT (8/19)
* Final - SUN (8/20), 5 am
