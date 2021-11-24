Cardinals Care, the charitable foundation of the St. Louis Cardinals, today announced that admission tickets for the 26th annual Winter Warm-Up will go on sale Friday, November 26, at 10:00 a.m. CT. The largest fundraising effort organized by Cardinals Care, the 2022 Winter Warm-Up will take place Saturday, January 15, through Monday, January 17 (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day), at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village. Event times are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday, and 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CT on Monday.
Beginning Friday morning, fans can purchase admission tickets for the three-day Winter Warm-Up online at cardinals.com/WWU. Three-day admission tickets are $50 for fans age 16 and over and $25 for children age 4 to 15. Kids under 4 are admitted free of charge. All tickets will be issued electronically via MLB’s Ballpark App. Hotel packages at Live! by Loews – St. Louis and The Westin St. Louis will also go on sale on Friday, November 26. Booking information can be found at cardinals.com/WWU.
The 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up will feature activities set up both at Busch Stadium and Ballpark Village enabling fans to spread out and enjoy the annual fan fest safely. In addition to the new venue, fans who purchase Winter Warm-Up tickets will also enjoy complimentary access to a self-guided tour of the Cardinals Clubhouse and admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum. The Cardinals Clubhouse tour is an exclusive opportunity that only happens during the Winter Warm-Up weekend. Also new for 2022, fans will have the option to purchase single day tickets beginning in January.
Members of the military, police and fire departments with an active ID can receive one free adult daily admission ticket, which must be obtained in person at the Busch Stadium Box Office each day of the event, while supplies last.
Over Winter Warm-Up weekend, fans will enjoy entertainment and live auctions from the Main Stage in Bally Sports Live!, autographs in the Budweiser Brewhouse, Crown Room and PBR, plus special presentations on the third floor of Cardinals Nation. Busch Stadium will serve as the site for the Cardinals Care Store, Silent Auction display, autograph stations, and a vendor hall where fans will find a wide variety of sports memorabilia treasures and more. Activities for kids will also be available throughout the footprint of the event.
“The Winter Warm-Up is the perfect opportunity for our passionate fans to kick off the baseball season and meet their favorite players, past and current, and hear from front office leadership about the upcoming season, all while helping kids here in our community,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care.
Autograph ticket on sale information will be announced at a later date. Fans can visit cardinals.com/WWU or follow @CardinalsCare on Twitter for the latest details.