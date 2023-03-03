Sports shorts
The St. Louis CITY SC squad has its first ever home soccer match Saturday night against Charlotte FC. Game time at CITYPARK Stadium - 7:30 pm.
St. Louis CITY won its opener last Saturday, 3-2 over Austin.
The St. Louis BattleHawks kick off week 3 of the XFL football season with a 12 pm game Sunday in Washington against the DC Defenders. Both teams are 2-and-0 to start the season.
The BattleHawks home opener is set for next Sunday (3/12) against Arlington (TX) at the The Dome at America's Center.
Arch Madness continues this weekend at Enterprise Center in St. Louis. The Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) men's basketball tournament semifinals will be Saturday starting at 2:30 pm. The championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 1 pm.
Friday's quarterfinal match-ups: Bradley vs. Northern Iowa, Belmont vs. Indiana State, Drake vs. Murray State, SIUC vs. Missouri State.
The St. Louis Cardinals continue spring training baseball in Florida this weekend. The Cards take on the Miami Marlins on Friday afternoon. The Redbirds also face the Nationals (SAT) and NY Mets (SUN) this weekend.
College basketball:
FRI, 6 pm - Dayton @ St. Louis U
SAT, 2:30 pm - Ole Miss @ Missouri
SUN, 11:30 am - Illinois @ Purdue - Big-Z, 107.1 FM & 1570 AM
