It was a big weekend of racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course with IndyCar (SAT) and NASCAR (SUN) action. A.J. Allmendinger won the Brickyard 400 Race on Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series. Will Power took the checkered flag at the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday.
NASCAR results - SUN
1) A.J. Allmendinger
2) Ryan Blaney
3) Kyle Larson
IndyCar results - SAT
1) Will Power
2) Romain Grosjean
3) Colton Herta
-0-
Next up - racing this weekend:
> IndyCar -- SAT, Aug. 21, 7 pm - Bommarito Automotive Group 500 @ World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison (IL). Race can be heard on Big-Z (WBGZ) - 107.1 FM, 1570 AM
> NASCAR Cup Series - Michigan International Speedway (SUN)