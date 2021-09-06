The NASCAR Cup series playoffs are underway, and Denny Hamlin is the first driver to punch their ticket to the next round, winning Sunday's Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina. He barely held off a charging Kyle Larson at the end. Ross Chastain, a non-playoff racer, finished third.
On Saturday, Justin Allgaier finished 6th in the companion Xfinity Series race, which was won by his teammate, Noah Gragson. Next week the NASCAR drivers will compete at the 3/4 mile track in Richmand, VA.
At DuQuoin, Landen Lewis won the ARCA stock car race on Sunday. After being postponed on Sunday due to rain,the USAC Silver Crown division will race this afternoon, along with the feature for the Dirtcar modifieds. Ken Schrader and Bobby Regot Jr. won tyhe qualifying races on Sunday.