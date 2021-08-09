NASCAR raced at Watkins Glen in New York over the weekend. Kyle Larson won Sunday's Cup series race, besting Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr.
On Saturday, Justin Allgaier finished 4th in the companion Xfinity Series race, which was won by Ty Gibbs.
NASCAR heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course next weekend in a first of its kind race weekend with the IndyCar series.
-0-
IndyCar raced on a brand-new street circuit in Nashville, TN on Sunday. Marcus Ericsson picked up the win, his second of the year, after a restart with two laps to go. Scott Dixon finished second and James Hinchcliffe was third.