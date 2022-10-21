football9.jpg

Week 9 - prep football

-0-

Belleville Althoff 17, Alton 14 

Roxana 68, Marquette 0 

Taylorville 34, Civic Memorial 14 

Jerseyville 19, Columbia 0 

Red Bud 14, Red Bud 12 

-0-

South Central Conference (SCC):

Southwestern 47, Gillespie 6  

Pana 21, Carlinville 7  

Hillsboro 48, Litchfield 36  

Vandalia 41, Greenville 21  

North Mac 34, Staunton 6  

-0-

O'Fallon 49, Cahokia 20  

Mascoutah 50, Carbondale 23 

Collinsville 35, Centralia 31  

Columbia (MO) Hickman 22, Belleville West 20  

Belleville East 66, Granite City 0  

East St. Louis 40, De Smet (MO) 10 

CBC (MO) 44, Edwardsville 17

Highland 34, Effingham 20 

Triad 28, Lincoln 0  

Mt. Zion 38, Breese Mater Dei 35  

Waterloo 45, Freeburg 14  

Breese Central 27, Herrin 9  

Dupo 36, Nokomis 30 

Charleston 14, Salem 13 

-0-