Week 9 - prep football
Belleville Althoff 17, Alton 14
Roxana 68, Marquette 0
Taylorville 34, Civic Memorial 14
Jerseyville 19, Columbia 0
Red Bud 14, Red Bud 12
South Central Conference (SCC):
Southwestern 47, Gillespie 6
Pana 21, Carlinville 7
Hillsboro 48, Litchfield 36
Vandalia 41, Greenville 21
North Mac 34, Staunton 6
O'Fallon 49, Cahokia 20
Mascoutah 50, Carbondale 23
Collinsville 35, Centralia 31
Columbia (MO) Hickman 22, Belleville West 20
Belleville East 66, Granite City 0
East St. Louis 40, De Smet (MO) 10
CBC (MO) 44, Edwardsville 17
Highland 34, Effingham 20
Triad 28, Lincoln 0
Mt. Zion 38, Breese Mater Dei 35
Waterloo 45, Freeburg 14
Breese Central 27, Herrin 9
Dupo 36, Nokomis 30
Charleston 14, Salem 13
