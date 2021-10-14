Prep football - week 8
EAWR Oilers @ Roxana Shells
Salem @ Freeburg
Breese Central @ Columbia
(MVC)
Civic Memorial @ Jerseyville
Highland @ Mascoutah
Triad @ Waterloo
(SCC)
Carlinville @ Greenville
Gillespie @ Staunton
Hillsboro @ Southwestern
Vandalia @ Litchfield
(Southwestern Conference)
O'Fallon @ Alton
East St. Louis @ Edwardsville
B.East @ B.West - SAT
Collinsville @ Marquette - SAT, 1 pm
Granite City @ Quincy Notre Dame
Pana @ Nokomis
Calhoun @ Beardstown
Mendon Unity @ Carrollton
Chester @ Red Bud
Sparta @ Dupo
Trenton Wesclin @ Carlyle
B.Althoff @ Cahokia
Marion @ Carbondale
Mt. Vernon @ Centralia
