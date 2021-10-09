football6.jpg

Prep football scores - week 7

-0-

MVC:

Mascoutah 70, Civic Memorial 28

Triad 38, Jerseyville 13

Highland 48, Waterloo 14

-0-

Cahokia Conference:

Breese Central 42, Roxana 35

Freeburg 42, EAWR 6

Columbia 46, Salem 7

-0-

Southwestern Conference:

East St. Louis 68, Alton 0 

O'Fallon 51, B.West 0

Edwardsville @ B.East - SAT 

-0-

SCC:

Vandalia 42, Southwestern 6

Pana 68, Greenville 21

Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0 

Hillsboro 40, Staunton 7 

-0-

Lutheran North (MO) 51, Marquette 0 

Normal Community 61, Granite City 0

Mt. Zion 36, Collinsville 21

Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12 

-0-

Carlyle 26, Sparta 20 (3-OT's)

Red Bud 27, Trenton Wesclin 21

Decatur St. Theresa 54, Chester 14 

Carrollton 60, Winchester West Central 28 

North Greene @ Calhoun - SAT 

Greenfield 50, Pleasant Hill 0 

Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 28 

Marion 37, Centralia 6

Cahokia def. Mt. Vernon (forfeit) 

Carbondale 31, B.Althoff 21 

-0-