Prep football scores - week 7
-0-
MVC:
Mascoutah 70, Civic Memorial 28
Triad 38, Jerseyville 13
Highland 48, Waterloo 14
-0-
Cahokia Conference:
Breese Central 42, Roxana 35
Freeburg 42, EAWR 6
Columbia 46, Salem 7
-0-
Southwestern Conference:
East St. Louis 68, Alton 0
O'Fallon 51, B.West 0
Edwardsville @ B.East - SAT
-0-
SCC:
Vandalia 42, Southwestern 6
Pana 68, Greenville 21
Carlinville 48, Litchfield 0
Hillsboro 40, Staunton 7
-0-
Lutheran North (MO) 51, Marquette 0
Normal Community 61, Granite City 0
Mt. Zion 36, Collinsville 21
Nokomis 35, Gillespie 12
-0-
Carlyle 26, Sparta 20 (3-OT's)
Red Bud 27, Trenton Wesclin 21
Decatur St. Theresa 54, Chester 14
Carrollton 60, Winchester West Central 28
North Greene @ Calhoun - SAT
Greenfield 50, Pleasant Hill 0
Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 28
Marion 37, Centralia 6
Cahokia def. Mt. Vernon (forfeit)
Carbondale 31, B.Althoff 21
-0-