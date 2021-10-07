football6.jpg

Prep football schedule - week 7

-0-

MVC: Mascoutah @ Civic Memorial, Jerseyville @ Triad, Waterloo @ Highland

Cahokia Conference: Breese Central @ Roxana, Freeburg @ EAWR, Columbia @ Salem

Southwestern Conference: East St. Louis @ Alton, B.West @ O'Fallon, Edwardsville @ B.East

SCC: Southwestern @ Vandalia, Greenville @ Pana, Litchfield @ Carlinville, Staunton @ Hillsboro

-0-

Marquette @ Lutheran North (MO), Granite City @ Normal Community, Mt. Zion @ Collinsville, Nokomis @ Gillespie

-0-

Carlyle @ Sparta

Trenton Wesclin @ Red Bud

Decatur St. Theresa @ Chester

Winchester West Central @ Carrollton

North Greene @ Calhoun

Pleasant Hill @ Greenfield

Centralia @ Marion

Mt. Vernon @ Cahokia

B.Althoff @ Carbondale

-0-