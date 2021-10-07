Prep football schedule - week 7
-0-
MVC: Mascoutah @ Civic Memorial, Jerseyville @ Triad, Waterloo @ Highland
Cahokia Conference: Breese Central @ Roxana, Freeburg @ EAWR, Columbia @ Salem
Southwestern Conference: East St. Louis @ Alton, B.West @ O'Fallon, Edwardsville @ B.East
SCC: Southwestern @ Vandalia, Greenville @ Pana, Litchfield @ Carlinville, Staunton @ Hillsboro
-0-
Marquette @ Lutheran North (MO), Granite City @ Normal Community, Mt. Zion @ Collinsville, Nokomis @ Gillespie
-0-
Carlyle @ Sparta
Trenton Wesclin @ Red Bud
Decatur St. Theresa @ Chester
Winchester West Central @ Carrollton
North Greene @ Calhoun
Pleasant Hill @ Greenfield
Centralia @ Marion
Mt. Vernon @ Cahokia
B.Althoff @ Carbondale
-0-