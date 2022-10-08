Prep football
-0-
Week 7 football - FRI night -
(MVC)
Mascoutah 50, Civic Memorial 6
Triad 41, Jerseyville 14
Highland 49, Waterloo 10
(SWC)
East St. Louis 80, Alton 0
O'Fallon 49, Belleville West 8
Edwardsville 28, Belleville East 27 (2-OT's)
(Cahokia Conference)
Breese Central 20, Roxana 13
Shells football report from Breese Central:
EAWR 36, Freeburg 30
Columbia 44, Salem 7
(SCC)
Southwestern 21, Vandalia 14
Carlinville 46, Litchfield 16
North Mac 49, Gillespie 0
Hillsboro 40, Staunton 0
Pana 55, Greenville 19
-0-
The Marquette Explorers moved their senior night home game from Friday night to Thursday night due to a shortage of officials.
THU night football:
Priory (STL) 32, Marquette 0
-0-
More FRI night scores (Week 7):
Calhoun 54, North Greene 8
Winchester West Central 52, Carrollton 0
Greenfield 42, Pleasant Hill 0
Collinsville 34, Mt. Zion 7
Breese Mater Dei 59, Granite City 0
Carlyle 49, Sparta 0
Chester 53, Dupo 30
Red Bud 49, Trenton Wesclin 0
Cahokia 32, Mt. Vernon 26 (OT)
Carbondale 10, Belleville Althoff 7
Marion 32, Centralia (OT)
-0-