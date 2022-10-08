football1.jpg

Prep football

-0-

Week 7 football - FRI night -

(MVC)

Mascoutah 50, Civic Memorial 6

Triad 41, Jerseyville 14 

Highland 49, Waterloo 10 

(SWC)

East St. Louis 80, Alton 0 

O'Fallon 49, Belleville West 8

Edwardsville 28, Belleville East 27 (2-OT's) 

(Cahokia Conference)

Breese Central 20, Roxana 13

Shells football report from Breese Central:

bbroxanafb1.mp3

EAWR 36, Freeburg 30 

Columbia 44, Salem 7

(SCC)

Southwestern 21, Vandalia 14

Carlinville 46, Litchfield 16 

North Mac 49, Gillespie 0 

Hillsboro 40, Staunton 0 

Pana 55, Greenville 19 

-0-

The Marquette Explorers moved their senior night home game from Friday night to Thursday night due to a shortage of officials. 

THU night football:

Priory (STL) 32, Marquette 0

-0-

More FRI night scores (Week 7): 

Calhoun 54, North Greene 8 

Winchester West Central 52, Carrollton 0 

Greenfield 42, Pleasant Hill 0 

Collinsville 34, Mt. Zion 7 

Breese Mater Dei 59, Granite City 0 

Carlyle 49, Sparta 0 

Chester 53, Dupo 30 

Red Bud 49, Trenton Wesclin 0 

Cahokia 32, Mt. Vernon 26 (OT) 

Carbondale 10, Belleville Althoff 7 

Marion 32, Centralia (OT) 

-0-