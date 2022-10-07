Prep football
-0-
Week 7 of the prep football season kicks off this weekend. The Marquette Explorers moved their senior night home game from Friday night to Thursday night due to a shortage of officials.
THU night football:
Priory (STL) 32, Marquette 0
> Priory Ravens (5-2), Marquette Explorers (0-7)
-0-
Week 7 football - FRI night -
(MVC)
Civic Memorial @ Mascoutah
Triad @ Jerseyville
Highland @ Waterloo
(SWC)
Alton @ East St. Louis
O'Fallon @ Belleville West
Belleville East @ Edwardsville
(Cahokia Conference)
Roxana @ Breese Central
EAWR @ Freeburg
Salem @ Columbia
(SCC)
Vandalia @ Southwestern
Carlinville @ Litchfield
Gillespie @ North Mac
Hillsboro @ Staunton
Pana @ Greenville
-0-
Calhoun @ North Greene
Carrollton @ Winchester West Central
Greenfield @ Pleasant Hill
Collinsville @ Mt. Zion
Granite City @ Breese Mater Dei
Sparta @ Carlyle
Dupo @ Chester
Red Bud @ Trenton Wesclin
Cahokia @ Mt. Vernon
Carbondale @ Belleville Althoff
Marion @ Centralia
-0-