Prep football

Week 7 of the prep football season kicks off this weekend.  The Marquette Explorers have moved their senior night home game from Friday night to Thursday night due to a shortage of officials.  Tomorrow night (THU) - Marquette will host the Priory Ravens from St. Louis.  Game time at Public School Stadium - 7 pm.  The Explorers have only two seniors on their 2022 roster -- Max Cogan and Nate Hamberg. 

Week 7 football - FRI night -

(MVC)

Civic Memorial @ Mascoutah

Triad @ Jerseyville

Highland @ Waterloo

(SWC)

Alton @ East St. Louis

O'Fallon @ Belleville West

Belleville East @ Edwardsville

(Cahokia Conference)

Roxana @ Breese Central

EAWR @ Freeburg

Salem @ Columbia

(SCC)

Vandalia @ Southwestern

Carlinville @ Litchfield

Gillespie @ North Mac

Hillsboro @ Staunton

Pana @ Greenville

Calhoun @ North Greene

Carrollton @ Winchester West Central

Greenfield @ Pleasant Hill

Collinsville @ Mt. Zion

Granite City @ Breese Mater Dei

Sparta @ Carlyle

Dupo @ Chester

Red Bud @ Trenton Wesclin

Cahokia @ Mt. Vernon

Carbondale @ Belleville Althoff

Marion @ Centralia

