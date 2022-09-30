Week 6 prep football
Cahokia Conference:
Columbia @ EAWR
Freeburg @ Roxana
Breese Central @ Salem
Mississippi Valley Conference (MVC):
Civic Memorial @ Highland
Jerseyville @ Waterloo
Mascoutah @ Triad
Southwestern Conference (SWC):
Edwardsville @ Alton
O'Fallon @ Belleville East
Belleville West @ East St. Louis - SAT
South Central Conference (SCC):
Southwestern @ Carlinville
Staunton @ Vandalia
North Mac @ Greenville
Litchfield @ Pana
Gillespie @ Hillsboro
Nokomis @ Marquette - SAT, 1 pm
Collinsville @ Granite City
Carlyle @ Chester
Red Bud @ Dupo
Trenton Wesclin @ Sparta
Centralia @ Cahokia
Marion @ Belleville Althoff
Mt. Vernon @ Carbondale
Carrollton @ Greenfield
Pleasant Hill @ Calhoun
North Greene @ Winchester West Central
Breese Mater Dei @ DuQuoin
