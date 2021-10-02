Week 6 football scores
-0-
Mississippi Valley Conference:
Highland 34, Civic Memorial 14
Waterloo 48 , Jerseyville 24
Mascoutah 34, Triad 10
-0-
Southwestern Conference:
Edwardsville 42, Alton 6
B.East @ O'Fallon - SAT
East St. Louis @ B.West - SAT
-0-
Nokomis 53, Marquette 14
Collinsville 54, Granite City 28
Breese Mater Dei 50, DuQuoin 14
-0-
South Central Conference:
Carlinville 42, Southwestern 6
Hillsboro 56, Gillespie 25
Vandalia 34, Staunton 20
Pana 55, Litchfield 8
-0-
Cahokia Conference:
Freeburg 41, Roxana 13
Columbia 42, EAWR 12
Breese Central 7, Salem 6
Chester 55, Carlyle 0
Red Bud def. Dupo, 2-0 (COVID forfeit)
Trenton Wesclin 21, Sparta 13
-0-
Marion 49, B.Althoff 14
Cahokia 48, Centralia 7
Carbondale 53, Mt. Vernon 7
Carrollton 34, Greenfield 16
Calhoun 22, Pleasant Hill 8
-0-