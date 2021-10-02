football1.jpg

Week 6 football scores

Mississippi Valley Conference:

Highland 34, Civic Memorial 14

Waterloo 48 , Jerseyville 24 

Mascoutah 34, Triad 10 

Southwestern Conference:

Edwardsville 42, Alton 6

B.East @ O'Fallon - SAT

East St. Louis @ B.West - SAT

Nokomis 53, Marquette 14

Collinsville 54, Granite City 28

Breese Mater Dei 50, DuQuoin 14 

South Central Conference:

Carlinville 42, Southwestern 6

Hillsboro 56, Gillespie 25 

Vandalia 34, Staunton 20

Pana 55, Litchfield 8 

Cahokia Conference:

Freeburg 41, Roxana 13 

Columbia 42, EAWR 12 

Breese Central 7, Salem 6 

Chester 55, Carlyle 0

Red Bud def. Dupo, 2-0 (COVID forfeit)

Trenton Wesclin 21, Sparta 13

Marion 49, B.Althoff 14

Cahokia 48, Centralia 7

Carbondale 53, Mt. Vernon 7 

Carrollton 34, Greenfield 16 

Calhoun 22, Pleasant Hill 8 

