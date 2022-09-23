Week 5 prep football scores
-0-
SWC
Belleville East 33, Alton 14
Edwardsville 70, Belleville West 0
East St. Louis @ O'Fallon - SAT
-0-
Cahokia Conference
Roxana 28, Salem 7
Breese Central 21, EAWR 6
Columbia 24, Freeburg 0
Chester 32, Trenton Wesclin 0
Dupo 43, Carlyle 28
Red Bud 45, Sparta 0
-0-
MVC
Mascoutah 49, Jerseyville 14
Highland 35, Triad 0
Waterloo 40, Civic Memorial 0
-0-
SCC
Pana 35, Southwestern 21
Carlinville 34, Staunton 21
North Mac 38, Hillsboro 0
Vandalia 48, Gillespie 6
Greenville 41, Litchfield 12
-0-
Nashville 44, Marquette 7
Quincy Notre Dame 35, Breese Mater Dei 14
Peoria Notre Dame 40, Granite City 14
Collinsville 43, Mattoon 3
-0-
WIVC
Calhoun 33, Carrollton 8
Greenfield 48, Winchester West Central 12
Pleasant Hill 50, North Greene 26
-0-
South Seven Conference
Centralia 16, Belleville Althoff 7
Carbondale 46, Cahokia 6
Mt. Vernon 32, Marion 20
-0-