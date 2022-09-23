football1.jpg

Week 5 prep football scores

-0-

SWC

Belleville East 33, Alton 14 

Edwardsville 70, Belleville West 0  

East St. Louis @ O'Fallon - SAT

-0-

Cahokia Conference

Roxana 28, Salem 7 

Breese Central 21, EAWR 6 

Columbia 24, Freeburg 0 

Chester 32, Trenton Wesclin 0

Dupo 43, Carlyle 28 

Red Bud 45, Sparta 0

-0-

MVC

Mascoutah 49, Jerseyville 14  

Highland 35, Triad 0 

Waterloo 40, Civic Memorial 0 

-0-

SCC

Pana 35, Southwestern 21 

Carlinville 34, Staunton 21 

North Mac 38, Hillsboro 0 

Vandalia 48, Gillespie 6 

Greenville 41, Litchfield 12 

-0-

Nashville 44, Marquette 7 

Quincy Notre Dame 35, Breese Mater Dei 14 

Peoria Notre Dame 40, Granite City 14

Collinsville 43, Mattoon 3

-0-

WIVC

Calhoun 33, Carrollton 8

Greenfield 48, Winchester West Central 12

Pleasant Hill 50, North Greene 26 

-0-

South Seven Conference

Centralia 16, Belleville Althoff 7 

Carbondale 46, Cahokia 6 

Mt. Vernon 32, Marion 20 

-0-