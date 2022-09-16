Prep football - week 4
-0-
Cahokia Conference:
EAWR 42, Salem 34
Columbia 28, Roxana 27
Breese Central 31, Freeburg 19
Red Bud 35, Carlyle 6
Chester 32, Sparta 0
Dupo 22, Trenton Wesclin 6
-0-
Southwestern Conference:
Alton 28, Belleville West 7
O'Fallon 32, Edwardsville 31
East St. Louis @ Belleville East (SAT)
-0-
Mississippi Valley Conference:
Triad 49, Civic Memorial 0
Highland 61, Jerseyville 19
Waterloo 35, Mascoutah 18
-0-
Non-conference:
Breese Mater Dei 51, Marquette 0
Madison @ Granite City (SAT)
Galva @ Metro East Lutheran
Collinsville 35, Charleston 14
-0-
South Central Conference (SCC):
Carlinville 48, Gillespie 0
Vandalia 43, Hillsboro 18
Greenville 26, Southwestern 13
Pana 28, Staunton 3
North Mac 43, Litchfield 6
-0-
South Seven Conference:
Mt. Vernon 68, Althoff 41
Marion 36, Cahokia 14
Centralia 27, Carbondale 21
-0-
WIVC:
Greenfield 14, Calhoun 7
Carrollton 60, North Greene 0
-0-