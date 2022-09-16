football15.jpg

Prep football - week 4

-0-

Cahokia Conference:

EAWR 42, Salem 34

Columbia 28, Roxana 27 

Breese Central 31, Freeburg 19 

Red Bud 35, Carlyle 6 

Chester 32, Sparta 0 

Dupo 22, Trenton Wesclin 6 

-0-

Southwestern Conference:

Alton 28, Belleville West 7 

O'Fallon 32, Edwardsville 31 

East St. Louis @ Belleville East (SAT)

-0-

Mississippi Valley Conference:

Triad 49, Civic Memorial 0 

Highland 61, Jerseyville 19 

Waterloo 35, Mascoutah 18 

-0-

Non-conference:

Breese Mater Dei 51, Marquette 0 

Madison @ Granite City (SAT)

Galva @ Metro East Lutheran

Collinsville 35, Charleston 14 

-0-

South Central Conference (SCC):

Carlinville 48, Gillespie 0 

Vandalia 43, Hillsboro 18

Greenville 26, Southwestern 13 

Pana 28, Staunton 3

North Mac 43, Litchfield 6 

-0-

South Seven Conference:

Mt. Vernon 68, Althoff 41 

Marion 36, Cahokia 14

Centralia 27, Carbondale 21 

-0-

WIVC:

Greenfield 14, Calhoun 7 

Carrollton 60, North Greene 0 

-0-