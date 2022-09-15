Prep football - week 4
-0-
Cahokia Conference:
Salem @ EAWR
Roxana @ Columbia
Breese Central @ Freeburg
Red Bud @ Carlyle
Sparta @ Chester
Trenton Wesclin @ Dupo
-0-
Southwestern Conference:
Alton @ Belleville West
O'Fallon @ Edwardsville
East St. Louis @ Belleville East (SAT)
-0-
Mississippi Valley Conference:
Triad @ Civic Memorial
Highland @ Jerseyville
Mascoutah @ Waterloo
-0-
Non-conference:
Breese Mater Dei @ Marquette
Madison @ Granite City (SAT)
Galva @ Metro East Lutheran
Collinsville @ Charleston
-0-
South Central Conference (SCC):
Gillespie @ Carlinville
Hillsboro @ Vandalia
Southwestern @ Greenville
Staunton @ Pana
North Mac @ Litchfield
-0-
South Seven Conference:
Althoff @ Mt. Vernon
Cahokia @ Marion
Centralia @ Carbondale
-0-
WIVC:
Calhoun @ Greenfield
North Greene @ Carrollton
-0-