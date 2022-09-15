football15.jpg

Prep football - week 4

-0-

Cahokia Conference:

Salem @ EAWR

Roxana @ Columbia

Breese Central @ Freeburg

Red Bud @ Carlyle

Sparta @ Chester

Trenton Wesclin @ Dupo

-0-

Southwestern Conference:

Alton @ Belleville West

O'Fallon @ Edwardsville

East St. Louis @ Belleville East (SAT)

-0-

Mississippi Valley Conference:

Triad @ Civic Memorial

Highland @ Jerseyville

Mascoutah @ Waterloo

-0-

Non-conference:

Breese Mater Dei @ Marquette

Madison @ Granite City (SAT)

Galva @ Metro East Lutheran

Collinsville @ Charleston

-0-

South Central Conference (SCC):

Gillespie @ Carlinville

Hillsboro @ Vandalia

Southwestern @ Greenville

Staunton @ Pana

North Mac @ Litchfield

-0-

South Seven Conference:

Althoff @ Mt. Vernon

Cahokia @ Marion

Centralia @ Carbondale

-0-

WIVC:

Calhoun @ Greenfield

North Greene @ Carrollton

-0-