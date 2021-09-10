Prep football schedule - week 3
Collinsville 41, Alton 0
Columbia 48, Marquette 14
Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0
Nokomis 24, EAWR 20
Jerseyville 32, Lincoln 16
-0-
(SCC) - South Central Conference
Southwestern 55, Litchfield 0
Pana 44, Gillespie 13
Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 8
Greenville 37, Staunton 0
-0-
DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6
Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19
Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0
St. John Bosco (CA) 42, East St. Louis 26
Francis Howell 70, Granite City 14
Chester 40, Freeburg 34 (2-OT's)
Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7
Marion 48, Highland 28
Madison 50, Dupo 14
Breese Mater Dei 31, Belleville Althoff 13
O’Fallon 58, Vianney 0
-0-
Triad 66, Mt. Vernon 7
Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6
Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14
Salem 41, Harrisburg 22
Nashville 42, Trenton Wesclin 8
Winchester 40, Calhoun 0
Carrollton 55, Pleasant Hill 14
Greenfield 66, North Greene 6
-0-