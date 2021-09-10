football11.jpg

Prep football schedule - week 3

Collinsville 41, Alton 0

Columbia 48, Marquette 14

Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0

Nokomis 24, EAWR 20

Jerseyville 32, Lincoln 16

(SCC) - South Central Conference 

Southwestern 55, Litchfield 0 

Pana 44, Gillespie 13 

Carlinville 42, Hillsboro 8 

Greenville 37, Staunton 0 

DeKalb 45, Belleville West 6

Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19

Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0

St. John Bosco (CA) 42, East St. Louis 26

Francis Howell 70, Granite City 14

Chester 40, Freeburg 34 (2-OT's) 

Mascoutah 42, Centralia 7

Marion 48, Highland 28

Madison 50, Dupo 14

Breese Mater Dei 31, Belleville  Althoff 13

O’Fallon 58, Vianney 0

Triad 66, Mt. Vernon 7 

Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6 

Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14 

Salem 41, Harrisburg 22 

Nashville 42, Trenton Wesclin 8 

Winchester 40, Calhoun 0 

Carrollton 55, Pleasant Hill 14 

Greenfield 66, North Greene 6 

