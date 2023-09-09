Week 3 - prep football
-0-
Roxana Shells 49, Civic Memorial Eagles 6
Alton Redbirds 28, Triad Knights 24
EAWR Oilers @ Marquette Explorers - SAT, 12 pm
Charleston Trojans 30, Jerseyville Panthers 18
-0-
(SCC)
Pana 30, Southwestern 22
Vandalia 47, Carlinville 22
Greenville 33, Gillespie 0
Staunton 35, Hillsboro 21
Litchfield 42, North Mac 21
-0-
Cahokia 54, Granite City 14
Edwardsville 47, Soldan (STL) 6
Collinsville 32, Carbondale 14
Breese Central 35, Red Bud 13
B.Althoff 61, Centralia 33
Freeburg 31, Chester 7
Taylorville 15, Columbia 0
St. Mary's (STL) 30, Waterloo 23
Mt. Zion 48, Salem 6
Palos Hills (Stagg) 24, Belleville West 0
Highland 44, Mattoon 22
B.East 28, New Lenox - Lincoln-Way East 14
O'Fallon (MO) - St. Dominic 42, Mascoutah 14
Dupo 56, Madison 29
Marion 20, Mt. Vernon 14
-0-
Calhoun 56, North Greene 20
Carrollton 30, Winchester 26
Greenfield 52, Pleasant Hill 16
Camp Point 60, Beardstown 0
-0-