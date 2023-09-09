football6.jpg

Week 3 - prep football

Roxana Shells 49, Civic Memorial Eagles 6

Alton Redbirds 28, Triad Knights 24

EAWR Oilers @ Marquette Explorers - SAT, 12 pm

Charleston Trojans 30, Jerseyville Panthers 18 

(SCC)

Pana 30, Southwestern 22

Vandalia 47, Carlinville 22 

Greenville 33, Gillespie 0 

Staunton 35, Hillsboro 21 

Litchfield 42, North Mac 21 

Cahokia 54, Granite City 14 

Edwardsville 47, Soldan (STL) 6 

Collinsville 32, Carbondale 14

Breese Central 35, Red Bud 13 

B.Althoff 61, Centralia 33 

Freeburg 31, Chester 7 

Taylorville 15, Columbia 0 

St. Mary's (STL) 30, Waterloo 23 

Mt. Zion 48, Salem 6 

Palos Hills (Stagg) 24, Belleville West 0 

Highland 44, Mattoon 22 

B.East 28, New Lenox - Lincoln-Way East 14

O'Fallon (MO) - St. Dominic 42, Mascoutah 14 

Dupo 56, Madison 29 

Marion 20, Mt. Vernon 14

Calhoun 56, North Greene 20 

Carrollton 30, Winchester 26

Greenfield 52, Pleasant Hill 16 

Camp Point 60, Beardstown 0 

