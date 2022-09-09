Prep football - week 3
-0-
Roxana 42, Civic Memorial 0
EAWR 59, Nokomis 14
Collinsville 47, Alton 0
Columbia @ Marquette - canceled - Columbia forfeit win
Jerseyville 26, Lincoln 14
-0-
South Central Conference (SCC)
Southwestern 40, Litchfield 6
Hillsboro 25, Carlinville 21
Greenville 38, Staunton 14
Pana 47, Gillespie 0
Vandalia 7, North Mac 6
-0-
Greenfield @ North Greene
Pleasant Hill @ Carrollton
Winchester-West Central @ Calhoun
Waterloo 35, Carbondale 14
Mascoutah 37, Centralia 28
Freeburg 28, Chester 6
Highland 55, Marion 14
Mt. Vernon 27, Triad 22
B.Althoff 13, B.Mater Dei 7
B.Central 17, Red Bud 6
-0-
DeKalb 48, B.West 0
O'Fallon 40, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 0
Champaign Central 18, Granite City 13
Olney 41, Salem 20
Nashville 33, Trenton Wesclin 0
-0-