Prep football - week 3 

-0-

Roxana 42, Civic Memorial 0

EAWR 59, Nokomis 14

Collinsville 47, Alton 0 

Columbia @ Marquette - canceled - Columbia forfeit win 

Jerseyville 26, Lincoln 14 

-0-

South Central Conference (SCC)

Southwestern 40, Litchfield 6 

Hillsboro 25, Carlinville 21

Greenville 38, Staunton 14 

Pana 47, Gillespie 0 

Vandalia 7, North Mac 6 

-0-

Greenfield @ North Greene

Pleasant Hill @ Carrollton

Winchester-West Central @ Calhoun

Waterloo 35, Carbondale 14 

Mascoutah 37, Centralia 28 

Freeburg 28, Chester 6

Highland 55, Marion 14 

Mt. Vernon 27, Triad 22 

B.Althoff 13, B.Mater Dei 7 

B.Central 17, Red Bud 6 

-0-

DeKalb 48, B.West 0 

O'Fallon 40, Aurora (Waubonsie Valley) 0 

Champaign Central 18, Granite City 13 

Olney 41, Salem 20 

Nashville 33, Trenton Wesclin 0 

-0-