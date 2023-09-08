football6.jpg

Week 3 - prep football

-0-

Roxana Shells @ Civic Memorial Eagles

Triad Knights @ Alton Redbirds

EAWR Oilers @ Marquette Explorers - SAT, 12 pm

Charleston Trojans @ Jerseyville Panthers

-0-

(SCC)

Southwestern @ Pana

Carlinville @ Vandalia

Greenville @ Gillespie

Hillsboro @ Staunton

North Mac @ Staunton

-0-

Cahokia @ Granite City

Soldan (STL) @ Edwardsville

Carbondale @ Collinsville

Breese Central @ Red Bud

B.Althoff @ Centralia

Freeburg @ Chester

Taylorville @ Columbia

Waterloo @ St. Mary's (MO)

Salem @ Mt. Zion

B.West @ Palos Hills (Stagg)

Mattoon @ Highland

B.East @ New Lenox - Lincoln-Way East

O'Fallon (MO) - St. Dominic @ Mascoutah

-0-

North Greene @ Calhoun

Winchester @ Carrollton

Pleasant Hill @ Greenfield

-0-