Prep football schedule - week 3

-0-

Roxana Shells @ Civic Memorial Eagles

Marquette Explorers @ Columbia

Collinsville @ Alton Redbirds

EAWR Oilers @ Nokomis

-0-

(SCC)

Gillespie @ Pana

Southwestern @ Litchfield

Hillsboro @ Carlinville

Staunton @ Greenville

-0-

Highland @ Marion

Champaign Central @ Edwardsville

Belleville West @ DeKalb

Breese Central @ Red Bud

Breese Mater Dei @ Belleville Althoff

Lincoln @ Jerseyville

Madison @ Dupo

Mascoutah @ Centralia

O'Fallon @ Vianney (MO)

Triad @ Mt. Vernon

Vandalia @ Carlyle

Waterloo @ Carbondale

-0-