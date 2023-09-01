football4.jpg

Week 2 prep football

-0-

Civic Memorial Eagles 40, EAWR Oilers 7 

Salem 47, Marquette Explorers 13

Roxana Shells 42, Red Bud 7

Quincy 40, Alton Redbirds 6 

Jerseyville Panthers 27, Freeburg 21 

_

_

SCC (South Central Conference)

Southwestern Piasa Birds 27, Litchfield 21 

Vandalia 21, Staunton 7 

Pana 30, Carlinville 20 

North Mac 28, Gillespie 22 (OT) 

Greenville 27, Hillsboro 7 

_

_

Breese Central 17, Breese Mater Dei 14 

Waterloo 14, Columbia 0 

Edwardsville 47, Cahokia 6 

Marion 47, Granite City 0 

Collinsville 34, Centralia 14 

Mt. Zion 39, Triad 28 

Mahomet 28, Highland 0

B.East 34, Pekin 14 

O'Fallon 47, Troy Buchanon (MO) 28 

Fort Zumwalt West (MO) 47, B.West 14 

-0-

B.Althoff 46, Decatur St. Theresa 13 

Winchester 30, Brown County 20 

Greenfield 42, Mendon Unity 7 

Camp Point Central 30, Calhoun 22 

Mascoutah 29, Riverview Gardens (MO) 6

Beardstown 34, Pleasant Hill 14 

-0-