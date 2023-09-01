Week 2 prep football
-0-
Civic Memorial Eagles 40, EAWR Oilers 7
Salem 47, Marquette Explorers 13
Roxana Shells 42, Red Bud 7
Quincy 40, Alton Redbirds 6
Jerseyville Panthers 27, Freeburg 21
_
_
SCC (South Central Conference)
Southwestern Piasa Birds 27, Litchfield 21
Vandalia 21, Staunton 7
Pana 30, Carlinville 20
North Mac 28, Gillespie 22 (OT)
Greenville 27, Hillsboro 7
_
_
Breese Central 17, Breese Mater Dei 14
Waterloo 14, Columbia 0
Edwardsville 47, Cahokia 6
Marion 47, Granite City 0
Collinsville 34, Centralia 14
Mt. Zion 39, Triad 28
Mahomet 28, Highland 0
B.East 34, Pekin 14
O'Fallon 47, Troy Buchanon (MO) 28
Fort Zumwalt West (MO) 47, B.West 14
-0-
B.Althoff 46, Decatur St. Theresa 13
Winchester 30, Brown County 20
Greenfield 42, Mendon Unity 7
Camp Point Central 30, Calhoun 22
Mascoutah 29, Riverview Gardens (MO) 6
Beardstown 34, Pleasant Hill 14
-0-