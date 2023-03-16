Wednesday's prep sports
-0-
BASEBALL
Marquette 8, Alton 3
Civic Memorial 12, Freeburg 10
EAWR 14, North Greene 0
Gillespie 9, Jerseyville 0
Belleville West 8, Quincy 0
Columbia 10, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
Collinsville 6, Salem 0
Belleville East 6, Springfield 0
Granite City 11, Waterloo Gibault 8
Father McGivney 8, Vandalia 4
Edwardsville 12, St. Joseph-Ogden 2
-0-
SOFTBALL
Civic Memorial 14, EAWR 3
Breese Mater Dei 7, Alton 4
Roxana 17, Waterloo Gibault 6
Staunton 6, Father McGivney 1
Highland 13, O'Fallon 5
Edwardsville 1, Freeburg 0
Jerseyville 11, Southwestern 5
-0-
SOCCER
Alton 3, Springfield 0
Freeburg 6, Civic Memorial 4
Waterloo Gibault 1, Roxana 0 (OT)
Jerseyville 2, Litchfield 0
Breese Central 1, Marion 0
Edwardsville 4, Mascoutah 0
-0-