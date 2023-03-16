baseballs3.jpg

Wednesday's prep sports

-0-

BASEBALL

Marquette 8, Alton 3

Civic Memorial 12, Freeburg 10

EAWR 14, North Greene 0

Gillespie 9, Jerseyville 0

Belleville West 8, Quincy 0

Columbia 10, St. Joseph-Ogden 0

Collinsville 6, Salem 0

Belleville East 6, Springfield 0

Granite City 11, Waterloo Gibault 8

Father McGivney 8, Vandalia 4

Edwardsville 12, St. Joseph-Ogden 2

-0-

SOFTBALL

Civic Memorial 14, EAWR 3 

Breese Mater Dei 7, Alton 4

Roxana 17, Waterloo Gibault 6

Staunton 6, Father McGivney 1

Highland 13, O'Fallon 5

Edwardsville 1, Freeburg 0

Jerseyville 11, Southwestern 5

-0-

SOCCER

Alton 3, Springfield 0

Freeburg 6, Civic Memorial 4

Waterloo Gibault 1, Roxana 0 (OT)

Jerseyville 2, Litchfield 0

Breese Central 1, Marion 0

Edwardsville 4, Mascoutah 0

-0-