Wednesday's prep sports
BASEBALL
The Southwestern Piasa Birds defeated the Marquette Explorers, 6-4 last night (WED) in prep baseball at Gordon Moore Park. It was senior night for the 2022 Explorers.
SW Piasa Birds (17-9) - WP - Charlie Darr, SV - Quinten Strohbeck
Marquette (17-11) - LP - Joey Reinkemeyer
More WED baseball
Columbia 10, Roxana 0
Carlinville 11, EAWR 0
Mascoutah 10, Jerseyville 4
Triad 5, Highland 1
Staunton 14, Calhoun 9
Edwardsville 9, Belleville East 5
SOFTBALL
Pleasant Hill 4, Marquette 3
Carlinville 17, EAWR 1
Columbia 5, Roxana 2
Mascoutah 10, Civic Memorial 5
Triad 11, Jerseyville 1
Highland 6, Waterloo 3
Pittsfield 3, Calhoun 1
Gillespie 12, Staunton 0
SOCCER
Roxana 5, Jerseyville 0
Belleville East 1, Marquette 0
Breese Mater Dei 2, Southwestern 0
Mascoutah 6, Civic Memorial 0
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
O'Fallon def. Alton, 2-0
Marquette def. Granite City, 2-1
TRACK
Southwestern Conference girls track meet
1) Edwardsville, 2) O'Fallon
6th place - Alton
* Alton senior Renee Raglin won 100 & 200 meters
