baseball10.jpg

Wednesday's prep sports

-0-

BASEBALL

The Southwestern Piasa Birds defeated the Marquette Explorers, 6-4 last night (WED) in prep baseball at Gordon Moore Park.  It was senior night for the 2022 Explorers. 

SW Piasa Birds (17-9) - WP - Charlie Darr, SV - Quinten Strohbeck

Marquette (17-11) - LP - Joey Reinkemeyer

Marquette baseball coach Tim Fahnestock:

fahne1.mp3

Southwestern baseball coach Brian Hanslow:

hanslow1.mp3

-0-

More WED baseball 

Columbia 10, Roxana 0

Carlinville 11, EAWR 0

Mascoutah 10, Jerseyville 4

Triad 5, Highland 1

Staunton 14, Calhoun 9

Edwardsville 9, Belleville East 5

-0-

SOFTBALL

Pleasant Hill 4, Marquette 3 

Carlinville 17, EAWR 1

Columbia 5, Roxana 2

Mascoutah 10, Civic Memorial 5

Triad 11, Jerseyville 1

Highland 6, Waterloo 3

Pittsfield 3, Calhoun 1

Gillespie 12, Staunton 0

-0-

SOCCER

Roxana 5, Jerseyville 0

Belleville East 1, Marquette 0

Breese Mater Dei 2, Southwestern 0

Mascoutah 6, Civic Memorial 0

-0-

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

O'Fallon def. Alton, 2-0

Marquette def. Granite City, 2-1

-0-

TRACK

Southwestern Conference girls track meet

1) Edwardsville, 2) O'Fallon

6th place - Alton

* Alton senior Renee Raglin won 100 & 200 meters

-0-