Wednesday's prep sports report

SOFTBALL

O'Fallon 9, Alton 5 

Edwardsville 6, Calhoun 3

Staunton 13, EAWR 2

Waterloo 5, Civic Memorial 3

Highland 6, Triad 5

Christ Our Rock 9, Father McGivney 2

BASEBALL

Mascoutah 12, Civic Memorial 1 

>> CM baseball coach Nick Smith:

smith2.mp3

Triad 11, Jerseyville 1

Waterloo 4, Highland 3

Carlinville 5, Roxana 4 (Carlinville: 12-0)

EAWR 5, Staunton 3 (EAWR: 3-14)

Father McGivney 4, Christ Our Rock 3 (FM Griffins: 20-0)

Edwardsville 12, Collinsville 0

O'Fallon 11, Belleville West 1

Freeburg 8, Granite City 4

SOCCER

Marquette 1, Freeburg 1 (TIE) 

Jerseyville 12, EAWR 0

VOLLEYBALL

Whitfield (MO) 3, Alton 0 

