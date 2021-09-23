Wednesday's prep sports
-0-
* Alton Invitational XC Meet - 3-mile run *
> GIRLS > 1. Jerseyville 2. Granite City 3. Marquette
1) Lauryn Fenoglio, GC
2) Sophia Paschal, Alton
3) Emilee Franklin, GC
Jersey - Morgan Johnson (5th), Halie Carter (6th)
Marquette - Kailey Vickrey (7th), Katie Johnson (9th)
-0-
> BOYS > 1. Alton 2. Collinsville 3. Granite City
1) Trey Peterson, Collinsville
2) Thomas Westbrook, GC
3) Cole Martinez, Jville
Alton - Dylan Forsythe (4th), Simon McClaine (6th), River Wrishnik (8th), Alex Macias (10th)
-0-
> Mississippi Valley Conference boys golf tournament
1. Mascoutah - MVC champs
2. Highland
3. Jerseyville
4. Waterloo
5. Triad
6. Civic Memorial
Top score - 76 - Bryce Knackstedt, Highland & Sam Norrenberns, Mascoutah
Jersey - Tyler Noble, Mason Seymour - tied for 4th, 79
CM - Jake Cheatham - 83
-0-
> Soccer
Civic Memorial def. Roxana, 5-0
CM (10-2) - Bryce Davis - 1 G, 2 A
Parker Scottberg - 1 G, 1 A
-0-
> Volleyball
Marquette def. Father McGivney, 2-1
Marquette (17-1-2) - Allison Woolbright - 18 service points, Torrie Fox - 10 assists, Olivia Ellebracht - 12 kills, Ryan O'Leary - 8 pts, Kylie Murray - 6 kills
Father McGivney (7-11)
-0-