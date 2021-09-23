redbirds10.jpg

Wednesday's prep sports

-0-

* Alton Invitational XC Meet - 3-mile run * 

> GIRLS > 1. Jerseyville  2. Granite City  3. Marquette

1) Lauryn Fenoglio, GC

2) Sophia Paschal, Alton

3) Emilee Franklin, GC

Jersey - Morgan Johnson (5th), Halie Carter (6th)

Marquette - Kailey Vickrey (7th), Katie Johnson (9th) 

-0-

> BOYS > 1. Alton  2. Collinsville  3. Granite City

1) Trey Peterson, Collinsville

2) Thomas Westbrook, GC

3) Cole Martinez, Jville

Alton - Dylan Forsythe (4th), Simon McClaine (6th), River Wrishnik (8th), Alex Macias (10th)

-0-

> Mississippi Valley Conference boys golf tournament

1. Mascoutah - MVC champs

2. Highland

3. Jerseyville

4. Waterloo

5. Triad

6. Civic Memorial

Top score - 76 - Bryce Knackstedt, Highland & Sam Norrenberns, Mascoutah

Jersey - Tyler Noble, Mason Seymour - tied for 4th, 79

CM - Jake Cheatham - 83

-0-

> Soccer

Civic Memorial def. Roxana, 5-0

CM (10-2) - Bryce Davis - 1 G, 2 A

Parker Scottberg - 1 G, 1 A

-0-

> Volleyball

Marquette def. Father McGivney, 2-1

Marquette (17-1-2) - Allison Woolbright - 18 service points, Torrie Fox - 10 assists, Olivia Ellebracht - 12 kills, Ryan O'Leary - 8 pts, Kylie Murray - 6 kills

Father McGivney (7-11)

-0-