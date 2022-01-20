Wednesday's prep basketball
-0-
(BOYS)
EAWR 41, Marissa 29
Oilers (6-12) - Seth Slayden - 18, Zach Lybarger - 8
Marissa Meteors (10-8) - Garrett Harrell - 8
EAWR boys basketball coach Steve Flowers:
-0-
@ Jerseyville boys tourney
Cahokia 46, Edwardsville 42
Granite City 46, Jersey 42 (OT)
@ Belleville East boys tourney
Collinsville 55, Hazelwood Central 50
B.Althoff 66, B.West 58
@ Macoupin County boys tourney
Southwestern 38, Staunton 34
North Mac 32, Carlinville 20
Gillespie 46, Mt. Olive 43
-0-
(GIRLS)
@ Highland girls tourney
Okawville 52, O'Fallon 45 (semi's)
Nashville 25, Highland 20
Collinsville 48, B.West 42
-0-