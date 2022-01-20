basketball6.jpg

Wednesday's prep basketball

-0-

(BOYS)

EAWR 41, Marissa 29

Oilers (6-12) - Seth Slayden - 18, Zach Lybarger - 8

Marissa Meteors (10-8) - Garrett Harrell - 8

EAWR boys basketball coach Steve Flowers:

-0-

@ Jerseyville boys tourney

Cahokia 46, Edwardsville 42

Granite City 46, Jersey 42 (OT)

@ Belleville East boys tourney

Collinsville 55, Hazelwood Central 50

B.Althoff 66, B.West 58

@ Macoupin County boys tourney

Southwestern 38, Staunton 34

North Mac 32, Carlinville 20

Gillespie 46, Mt. Olive 43

-0-

(GIRLS)

@ Highland girls tourney

Okawville 52, O'Fallon 45 (semi's)

Nashville 25, Highland 20

Collinsville 48, B.West 42

-0-