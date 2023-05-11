baseball22.jpg

Wednesday's prep sports

-0-

BASEBALL

Breese Mater Dei 2, Alton 1 

Mater Dei Knights (16-9), Alton Redbirds (8-18)

Alton baseball coach Scott Harper:

harper2.mp3

Wesclin 8, Roxana 6

Triad 4, Civic Memorial 1

Highland 6, Jerseyville 2

Mascoutah 9, Waterloo 3

Columbia 8, Edwardsville 5

Gillespie 17, Hillsboro 7

Collinsville 4, O'Fallon 3

-0-

SOFTBALL

Highland 11, Civic Memorial 4 

Jerseyville 4, Waterloo 0

Triad 7, Mascoutah 5

Edwardsville 5, Southwestern 0

Wesclin 13, Roxana 3

Litchfield 10, Father McGivney 6

Gillespie 16, Hillsboro 2

Nashville 14, O'Fallon 13

-0-