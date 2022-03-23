rainouts6.jpg

Wednesday's prep sports news

-0-

Most of the RiverBend prep sports were postponed on Tuesday and those cancellations will continue today (WED) and tomorrow (THU). 

Wednesday postponements include: 

*Civic Memorial @ Roxana - softball

*Edwardsville @ Southwestern - softball  

*Alton @ Calhoun - softball 

*EAWR track meet vs. Roxana, Marquette, Althoff, Father McGivney - moved to FRI, 3/25

*Civic Memorial @ EAWR - soccer 

-0-

Wednesday games:

Father McGivney @ Marquette - baseball, Gordon Moore Park

Mt. Vernon vs. Civic Memorial - baseball, GCS Ballpark