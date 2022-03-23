Wednesday's prep sports news
-0-
Most of the RiverBend prep sports were postponed on Tuesday and those cancellations will continue today (WED) and tomorrow (THU).
Wednesday postponements include:
*Civic Memorial @ Roxana - softball
*Edwardsville @ Southwestern - softball
*Alton @ Calhoun - softball
*EAWR track meet vs. Roxana, Marquette, Althoff, Father McGivney - moved to FRI, 3/25
*Civic Memorial @ EAWR - soccer
-0-
Wednesday games:
Father McGivney @ Marquette - baseball, Gordon Moore Park
Mt. Vernon vs. Civic Memorial - baseball, GCS Ballpark