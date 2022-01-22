The Waterloo High School boys bowling team dominated Saturday's Alton sectional team competition at Bowl Haven lanes, besting the second place school Mascoutah by 72 points.
Waterloo's team total was 6239.
Bulldogs head coach Matt Beck tells The Big Z the tough competition at Alton helped them prepare for state next weekend in O'Fallon.
Also advancing to the state team competition from the Alton sectional are: Mascoutah, Collinsville, Herrin, Highland and Belleville East.
The teams from Marquette, Civic Memorial, and Jersey competed at sectionals, but are not advancing.
Marquette head coach Mark Jones tells The Big Z his squad showed resilience this year.
Zach Ludwig from Mater Dei won the Alton sectional's individual title, with a score of 1376 in his six games. Jordan Griffel from Carlinville tied for 4th and will advance to state.
The day's high game was posted by Belleville East's Ethan Smith, with a 288 in his first game.
Several individual bowlers from the Riverbend competed at sectionals. Among them were Alton's Gavin Goewey and Eric Spond, EAWR's Bryce Hyde, and Roxana's Caleb Wonders & Drake Westfall.
Alton High School bowling coach Dave Meyer organized the sectional and spoke with The Big Z about the experience.
Marquette Catholic High School bowling coach Mark Jones spoke with The Big Z about his team competing at sectionals.