The St. Louis Cardinals topped the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, 4-0, behind a strong pitching performance from starter Adam Wainwright. The 39-year-old right hander threw just 88 pitches in a complete game shutout.
Wainwright allowed just two hits, struck out seven and did not walk a batter. The most pitches he threw in one inning was just 13.
Wainwright helped his own cause with two hits, including an RBI single. Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong also had two hits each as the Cardinals won their fourth game in five tries.
They go for the series sweep, with a day game today in Pittsburgh. Game time is 11:35 a.m. with left-hander Wade LeBlanc on the mound.
The Cards will head to Kansas City for a weekend series starting Friday where pitcher Jack Flaherty is scheduled to get his return start.