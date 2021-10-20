altonvb5.jpg

Alton Redbirds volleyball seniors - (L to R) photo: Audrey Evola (5), Taryn Wallace (2), Taylor Freer (3), Renee Raglin (11)

There's plenty of prep volleyball senior nights in the RiverBend this week.  The Alton Redbirds lost on senior night to Belleville West, 2-0 at Alton High Tuesday night.  The Lady Redbirds have four seniors on the roster this season.  

The Roxana Shells senior night is set for tonight (WED) against Metro East Lutheran.  The Lady Shells have one senior on their roster - Bailey Hill.

The Marquette Explorers host the EAWR Oilers for senior night tonight (WED).  The Lady Explorers have ten seniors on this year's roster.

Marquette seniors, Photo above (L to R) -- Allison Geiger, Allison Woolbright, Olivia Ellebracht, Sydney Ehrman, Abby Williams, Torrie Fox, Emma Bohannon, Chloe White, Ellanour Brass, Natalie Wills.

The EAWR Oilers lost on senior night - Monday night to Greenville, 2-0.  The Lady Oilers have five seniors on the volleyball roster: Hannah Nelson, Ali Sidwell, Jalynn Thompson, Zenn Wilson, and Reaghan Williams. 

The CM Eagles lost Tuesday night to Mascoutah (2-0) on senior night.  The Eagles have eight seniors on their roster in the 2021 fall season.  The Lady Eagles currently have 26 wins (26-7-1) setting a new school record for victories in a season - breaking the 1988 record of 23 wins. 

CM volleyball seniors: Lexi Biciocchi, Toni Reynolds, Lauren Dunlap, Ella Middleton, Claire Christeson, Emily Williams, Maddie Brueckner, Annabelle Reno. 

