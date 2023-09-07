Prep volleyball
THURSDAY >
EAWR Oilers @ Roxana Shells
Freshmen & J-V matches at 5 pm, Varsity match at 6 pm
*Roxana VB coach Andrea Keller:
*EAWR VB coach Bethany Billingsley:
Marquette Explorers @ Belleville Althoff - THU
>> Marquette lost at home Wednesday night to Jerseyville, 2-sets-to-1.
Explorers: Rose Brangenberg - 18 service pts, 18 assists
Makaila Irby - 15 digs
Kendall Meisenheimer, Adira Bunn, Samantha Booth - 6 kills each
Other volleyball tonight (THU) includes:
B.West @ B.Mater Dei
Granite City @ Collinsville
B.Central @ Columbia
Maryville @ Metro East
Christ Our Rock @ Father McGivney
Salem @ Freeburg
North Mac @ Carlinville
