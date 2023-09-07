volleyball1.jpg

Prep volleyball

-0-

THURSDAY >

EAWR Oilers @ Roxana Shells

Freshmen & J-V matches at 5 pm, Varsity match at 6 pm

*Roxana VB coach Andrea Keller:

keller1.mp3

*EAWR VB coach Bethany Billingsley:

bethanyb1.mp3

-0-

Marquette Explorers @ Belleville Althoff - THU 

>> Marquette lost at home Wednesday night to Jerseyville, 2-sets-to-1. 

Explorers: Rose Brangenberg - 18 service pts, 18 assists

Makaila Irby - 15 digs

Kendall Meisenheimer, Adira Bunn, Samantha Booth - 6 kills each

-0-

Other volleyball tonight (THU) includes:

B.West @ B.Mater Dei

Granite City @ Collinsville

B.Central @ Columbia

Maryville @ Metro East

Christ Our Rock @ Father McGivney

Salem @ Freeburg

North Mac @ Carlinville

-0-