The Alton Parks and Recreation District in Alton and the Alton River Dragons have partnered with Nevco as they prepare for their next big summer games. The park is preparing to enhance their game day experience as they welcome a new Prospect League baseball team, the Alton River Dragons. The Prospect League is the highest level of amateur baseball played in the nation.
The new video scoreboard will be an attention-grabbing display that stands 10.95 feet high by 15.75 feet wide. The video scoring display will showcase everything from live game action and animated graphics to sponsorship messages. Hidden away from the fan’s eye, the displays are operated by utilizing Nevco’s proprietary Display Director Software, which allows the game-day operations to be easily managed through one universal operating system.
Along with the video display will be a Nevco’s model 1604 28 feet wide inning by inning scoreboard.
The River Dragons will take the field May 27 against the Cape Catfish.