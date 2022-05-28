Prep playoff update
SOFTBALL
Class 3A Triad Regional
Jerseyville 4, Civic Memorial 3
Jersey (17-13), CM Eagles (13-12)
Class 3A Triad Regional title game - Triad 9, Jersey 6
Class 3A Highland Regional title game (SAT) - Highland vs. Waterloo
Class 4A Edwardsville Regional title game - Edwardsville 11, Collinsville 0
Class 2A Gillespie Sectional title game - Freeburg 1, Gillespie 0
Class 1A Marissa Sectional title game (SAT) - Calhoun vs. Marissa
BASEBALL (All games Saturday)
Class 4A Alton Regional title game - Edwardsville vs. Quincy
Class 4A O'Fallon Regional title game - Belleville East vs. Belleville West
Class 3A Triad Regional title game - Triad vs. Waterloo
Class 3A Highland Regional title game - Mascoutah vs. Highland
Class 2A Teutopolis Sectional title game - Columbia vs. Breese Mater Dei
Class 1A Greenville Sectional title game - Carrollton vs. Christ Our Rock (Centralia)
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A Normal Community Sectional title game - Edwardsville 5, Normal Community 0 (Edwardsville advances to play in Normal community West Supersectional Tuesday night vs. Aurora Metea Valley)
Class 2A Triad Sectional title game Triad 1, Waterloo 0 (Triad advances to play in Chatham Glenwood supersectional Tuesday night)
