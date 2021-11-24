basketball15.jpg

Boys basketball tips off this week at area Thanksgiving holiday tournaments. 

-0-

Alton Redbird Tip-Off Classic

(WED)

4:30 - Belleville East vs. Bishop DuBourg

6:00 - O'Fallon vs.

7:45 - Alton vs. Hazelwood East (MO)

-0-

Civic Memorial holiday tournament (@ Bethalto)

MON - Springfield def. CM, 72-40

TUE - Taylorville def. CM, 49-38

> The CM Eagles will face Triad (FRI) and Granite City (SAT) in the tourney. 

-0-

Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tournament

Tuesday winners included: Mater Dei, Metro East, Christ Our Rock, Lift for Life

Wednesday games include: Lift for Life vs. Christ Our Rock, Marissa vs. Lovejoy, Mt. Vernon vs. Dupo, Mater Dei vs. Metro East

-0-