Full schedule for Tuesday's prep sports
-0-
SOFTBALL
Alton Redbirds 8, Collinsville Kahoks 7
> Alton (8-12) - Alaina Laslie - 3-4, HR, 2-RBI's
> Redbirds softball coach Dan Carter after the win:
Civic Memorial @ Waterloo
Roxana @ Columbia - *PPD
EAWR @ Salem - *PPD
Staunton @ Carlinville - *PPD
Metro East @ Marquette
-0-
BASEBALL
Granite City 10, Alton 3
> G.City (9-10), Alton (5-16)
Marquette 15, Carrollton 0
> Marquette (17-10) - WP - Logan Sternickle - 2-HR's, 7-RBI's
Southwestern 12, Vandalia 5
> SW (16-9, 5-0 SCC) - WP - Marcus Payne - 2-3, 2-RBI's
Waterloo @ Civic Memorial
Roxana @ Columbia - *PPD
EAWR @ Salem - *PPD
Staunton @ Carlinville - *PPD
-0-
SOCCER
Alton 2, Collinsville 0
> Alton (14-3) - Goals: Emily Baker, Tori Schrimpf
Granite City 3, Marquette 1
Triad 6, Civic Memorial 0
Jerseyville 3, Highland 1
Waterloo 2, Mascoutah 1
Freeburg 3, Roxana 0
Litchfield 5, EAWR 2
-0-
TRACK
South Central Conference meet (SCC)
BOYS: 1) Carlinville, 2) Pana, 3) Litchfield
Southwestern - 7th
GIRLS: 1) Litchfield, 2) Carlinville, 3) Pana
Southwestern - 5th
-0-