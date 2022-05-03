softball2.jpg

Full schedule for Tuesday's prep sports

-0-

SOFTBALL

Alton Redbirds 8, Collinsville Kahoks 7

> Alton (8-12) - Alaina Laslie - 3-4, HR, 2-RBI's

> Redbirds softball coach Dan Carter after the win:

carter1.mp3

Civic Memorial @ Waterloo

Roxana @ Columbia - *PPD

EAWR @ Salem - *PPD

Staunton @ Carlinville - *PPD

Metro East @ Marquette

-0-

BASEBALL

Granite City 10, Alton 3

> G.City (9-10), Alton (5-16)

Marquette 15, Carrollton 0

> Marquette (17-10) - WP - Logan Sternickle - 2-HR's, 7-RBI's 

Southwestern 12, Vandalia 5

> SW (16-9, 5-0 SCC) - WP - Marcus Payne - 2-3, 2-RBI's

Waterloo @ Civic Memorial

Roxana @ Columbia - *PPD

EAWR @ Salem - *PPD

Staunton @ Carlinville - *PPD

-0-

SOCCER

Alton 2, Collinsville 0

> Alton (14-3) - Goals: Emily Baker, Tori Schrimpf

Granite City 3, Marquette 1

Triad 6, Civic Memorial 0

Jerseyville 3, Highland 1

Waterloo 2, Mascoutah 1

Freeburg 3, Roxana 0

Litchfield 5, EAWR 2

-0-

TRACK

South Central Conference meet (SCC)

BOYS: 1) Carlinville, 2) Pana, 3) Litchfield

Southwestern - 7th

GIRLS: 1) Litchfield, 2) Carlinville, 3) Pana

Southwestern - 5th

-0-