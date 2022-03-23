soccer6.jpg

Girls prep soccer - TUE 

-0-

The Alton Lady Redbirds improved to 4-and-0 on the soccer season with an 8-0 victory over the Southwestern Piasa Birds last (TUE) night at Public School Stadium.  The Redbirds got three goals each from Emily Baker & Tori Schrimpf.  Lily Freer added two goals and an assist.  Lyndsey Miller had three assists on the night.  

The Piasa Birds soccer squad falls to 1-and-1 on the season.

-0-

Elswhere in Tuesday night soccer:

Marquette & Columbia, 2-2 tie

Collinsville 6, Highland 0

Waterloo 4, Breese Mater Dei 0

Mascoutah 6, Father McGivney 1

Granite City & Belleville West, 0-0 tie

-0-

Tonight's soccer includes:

(WED)

Waterloo Gibault @ Roxana

Civic Memorial @ EAWR

-0-

Prep baseball - TUE  

Jerseyville 10, Southwestern 4

Jersey (5-0) - WP - Sean Churchman

2 RBI's each: Tanner Brunaugh, Trenton Decker, Drake Goetten, Griffin Williams

SW (2-2) - LP - Rocky Darr

Gavin Day & Hank Bouillon - both 2-4, RBI

-0-

Baseball today includes:

(WED)

Marquette vs. Father McGivney

Mt. Vernon @ Civic Memorial

-0-