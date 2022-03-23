Girls prep soccer - TUE
-0-
The Alton Lady Redbirds improved to 4-and-0 on the soccer season with an 8-0 victory over the Southwestern Piasa Birds last (TUE) night at Public School Stadium. The Redbirds got three goals each from Emily Baker & Tori Schrimpf. Lily Freer added two goals and an assist. Lyndsey Miller had three assists on the night.
The Piasa Birds soccer squad falls to 1-and-1 on the season.
-0-
Elswhere in Tuesday night soccer:
Marquette & Columbia, 2-2 tie
Collinsville 6, Highland 0
Waterloo 4, Breese Mater Dei 0
Mascoutah 6, Father McGivney 1
Granite City & Belleville West, 0-0 tie
-0-
Tonight's soccer includes:
(WED)
Waterloo Gibault @ Roxana
Civic Memorial @ EAWR
-0-
Prep baseball - TUE
Jerseyville 10, Southwestern 4
Jersey (5-0) - WP - Sean Churchman
2 RBI's each: Tanner Brunaugh, Trenton Decker, Drake Goetten, Griffin Williams
SW (2-2) - LP - Rocky Darr
Gavin Day & Hank Bouillon - both 2-4, RBI
-0-
Baseball today includes:
(WED)
Marquette vs. Father McGivney
Mt. Vernon @ Civic Memorial
-0-