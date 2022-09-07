volleyball2.jpg

Tuesday's prep sports

-0-

Prep volleyball

Father McGivney 2, Marquette 1

> Marquette: Abby Taylor - 11 service pts & 22 assists; Kylie Murray - 11 kills

East St. Louis 2, Alton 0

> Alton: Payton Olney - 10 pts; Berlynn Clayton - 4 kills

Civic Memorial 2, Southwestern 0

Freeburg 2, Roxana 0

Columbia 2, EAWR 0

Carrollton 2, Carlinville 1

-0-

Prep soccer

Roxana 5, Carlyle 0

> Shells: Trenton Hollaway - 3 goals, Garrett McBride - 2-goals

Alton 3, Belleville West 2 (OT)

> Redbirds: GWG - Logan Rynders

Belleville East 3, Edwardsville 0

Collinsville 3, O'Fallon 1

Carlinville 11, Pana 0

-0-

MVC soccer (TUE)

Civic Memorial 5, Waterloo 2 - (CM: Bryce Davis - 2-goals)

Mascoutah 7, Jerseyville 0

Triad 6, Waterloo 0

-0-

Prep tennis

Edwardsville 9, Alton 0

Triad 8, Jerseyville 1

-0-

Boys golf

EAWR, Roxana @ Jerseyville

-0-