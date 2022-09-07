Tuesday's prep sports
Prep volleyball
Father McGivney 2, Marquette 1
> Marquette: Abby Taylor - 11 service pts & 22 assists; Kylie Murray - 11 kills
East St. Louis 2, Alton 0
> Alton: Payton Olney - 10 pts; Berlynn Clayton - 4 kills
Civic Memorial 2, Southwestern 0
Freeburg 2, Roxana 0
Columbia 2, EAWR 0
Carrollton 2, Carlinville 1
Prep soccer
Roxana 5, Carlyle 0
> Shells: Trenton Hollaway - 3 goals, Garrett McBride - 2-goals
Alton 3, Belleville West 2 (OT)
> Redbirds: GWG - Logan Rynders
Belleville East 3, Edwardsville 0
Collinsville 3, O'Fallon 1
Carlinville 11, Pana 0
MVC soccer (TUE)
Civic Memorial 5, Waterloo 2 - (CM: Bryce Davis - 2-goals)
Mascoutah 7, Jerseyville 0
Triad 6, Waterloo 0
Prep tennis
Edwardsville 9, Alton 0
Triad 8, Jerseyville 1
Boys golf
EAWR, Roxana @ Jerseyville
