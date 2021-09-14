soccer1.jpg

Prep sports schedule (TUE)

-0-

> Soccer

Alton @ Collinsville

Belleville East @ Belleville West

O'Fallon @ Edwardsville

Lebanon @ Roxana

Civic Memorial @ Jerseyville

Highland @ Mascoutah

Waterloo @ Triad

-0-

> Girls tennis

Marquette Explorers @ Alton Redbirds - 3:30 pm

Hillsboro @ EAWR

Granite City @ Roxana

-0-

> Volleyball

Alton @ Edwardsville

EAWR @ Dupo

Highland @ Civic Memorial

Granite City @ Marquette

Breese Central @ Roxana

-0-

> Boys golf

Roxana Shells vs. EAWR Oilers @ Belk Park GC

Marquette vs. Father McGivney, Triad @ Spencer T. Olin GC

-0-