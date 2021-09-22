Prep sports today (TUE)
-0-
> Soccer
Mascoutah def. Civic Memorial, 4-2
Waterloo @ Highland - PPD.
Triad def. Jerseyville, 13-0
Marquette @ Whitfield (MO) - PPD.
EAWR def. Carlyle, 5-0
B.East def. Alton, 4-0
O'Fallon def. B.West, 6-0
Collinsville def. Edwardsville, 3-2
-0-
> Volleyball
B.West def. Alton, 2-0
Metro East def. Southwestern, 2-0
Wesclin def. Roxana, 2-0
Civic Memorial def. Triad, 2-0
Highland def. Jerseyville, 2-0
Mascoutah def. Waterloo, 2-0
-0-
> Tennis
Alton Redbirds def. Civic Memorial Eagles, 6-5
Redbirds singles winners: Anna Brady, Amelia Redman, Lillian Schuler
Eagles singles winners: Allie Lively, Jessica Schillinger, Emma Smith
Alton won #1 doubles - Lydia Taul & Anna Kane
Jerseyville @ Marquette - PPD.
Granite City @ EAWR - PPD. (rescheduled for WED)
-0-
Southwestern Conference (SWC) boys & girls golf tournaments
(BOYS) - 1. Edwardsville, 2. O'Fallon
Alton finished 4th - top score: Sam Ottwell
(GIRLS) - 1. O'Fallon, 2. Edwardsville
Alton finished 5th - top scores: Addison Kenney, Olivia Boyd
-0-
Girls golf @ Westlake, Jerseyville
Jersey 188, Civic Memorial 235
Panthers - Bria Tuttle (medalist) - 42, Jerra LaPlant - 43, Madeline Darr - 46
CM Eagles - Peyton Mormino - 55, Madeline Woelfel - 56
-0-