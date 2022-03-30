Tuesday's prep scores - softball, soccer, volleyball
-0-
Softball
* O'Fallon 4, Alton 2
* Freeburg 17, Roxana 2
* Columbia 14, EAWR 0
* Civic Memorial 17, Litchfield 1
CM (3-2) - Megan Griffith - 4-4, 3-RBI's
Bryleigh Ward - HR, 3-RBI's
Kelbie Zupan - 4-5, 2-RBI's
* Staunton 15, Jerseyville 5
* Carrollton 14, Southwestern 3
* Carlinville 10, Metro East 1
-0-
Soccer
* O'Fallon 3, Alton 1
Panthers (6-0) - Avery Christopher - 2-goals
Redbirds (5-1) - Lily Freer - goal, Peyton Baker - 11 saves
* Waterloo 2, Civic Memorial 0
* Father McGivney 3, Roxana 0
* Mascoutah 10, Jerseyville 0
* Marquette & Quincy Notre Dame - tied, 1-1
* Auburn 3, Carlinville 2
-0-
Boys volleyball
* Collinsville def. Marquette, 2-0
* Belleville West def. Alton, 2-0
-0-