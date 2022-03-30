softball10.jpg

Tuesday's prep scores - softball, soccer, volleyball

-0-

Softball

* O'Fallon 4, Alton 2

* Freeburg 17, Roxana 2

* Columbia 14, EAWR 0

* Civic Memorial 17, Litchfield 1

CM (3-2) - Megan Griffith - 4-4, 3-RBI's

Bryleigh Ward - HR, 3-RBI's

Kelbie Zupan - 4-5, 2-RBI's

* Staunton 15, Jerseyville 5

* Carrollton 14, Southwestern 3

* Carlinville 10, Metro East 1

-0-

Soccer

* O'Fallon 3, Alton 1

Panthers (6-0) - Avery Christopher - 2-goals

Redbirds (5-1) - Lily Freer - goal, Peyton Baker - 11 saves

* Waterloo 2, Civic Memorial 0

* Father McGivney 3, Roxana 0

* Mascoutah 10, Jerseyville 0

* Marquette & Quincy Notre Dame - tied, 1-1

* Auburn 3, Carlinville 2

-0-

Boys volleyball

* Collinsville def. Marquette, 2-0

* Belleville West def. Alton, 2-0

-0-