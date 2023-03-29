baseball19.jpg

-0-

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial @ Southwestern

Jerseyville @ Carlinville - PPD until April 13

Columbia 15 - EAWR 0

Freeburg 5 - Roxana 3

Christ Our Rock 8 - Marquette 5

-0-

SOFTBALL

Alton @ O'Fallon

Freeburg @ Roxana

EAWR 1 - Columbia 14

Christ Our Rock @ Marquette

Staunton @ Jerseyville

Edwardsville 21 - Granite City 1

Belleville West @ Collinsville

-0-

SOCCER

Marquette @ Maryville Christian - PPD til Fri. March 31

Civic Memorial 1 - Waterloo 2

Mascoutah 7 - Jerseyville 0

Alton 0 - O'Fallon 4

Edwardsville @ Belleville East

Collinsville 1 - Belleville West 2

Metro East 1 - Father McGivney 10

-0-

VOLLEYBALL

Marquette over Bunker Hill 2-0 (25-8, 25-7)

Alton over Belleville West 2-1

O'Fallon over Edwardsville 2-0

-0-