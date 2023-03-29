-0-
BASEBALL
Civic Memorial @ Southwestern
Jerseyville @ Carlinville - PPD until April 13
Columbia 15 - EAWR 0
Freeburg 5 - Roxana 3
Christ Our Rock 8 - Marquette 5
-0-
SOFTBALL
Alton @ O'Fallon
Freeburg @ Roxana
EAWR 1 - Columbia 14
Christ Our Rock @ Marquette
Staunton @ Jerseyville
Edwardsville 21 - Granite City 1
Belleville West @ Collinsville
-0-
SOCCER
Marquette @ Maryville Christian - PPD til Fri. March 31
Civic Memorial 1 - Waterloo 2
Mascoutah 7 - Jerseyville 0
Alton 0 - O'Fallon 4
Edwardsville @ Belleville East
Collinsville 1 - Belleville West 2
Metro East 1 - Father McGivney 10
-0-
VOLLEYBALL
Marquette over Bunker Hill 2-0 (25-8, 25-7)
Alton over Belleville West 2-1
O'Fallon over Edwardsville 2-0
-0-